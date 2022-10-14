Citizens across the country will go to the polls or mail in their ballots to elect representatives for each congressional district in less than a month. On Nov. 8, citizens will decide which candidates to entrust with congressional power. These elections also have the potential to flip the political majority in Congress, as Republicans hold 212 seats and Democrats hold 220. For these elections to be a complete and accurate representation of the views of the American public, every citizen must vote. There are extremely close campaigns that need citizen participation across the Commonwealth — for example, the reelection campaigns of Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Even in Charlottesville, there is a competitive race between our current Republican incumbent Bob Good and his Democratic counterpart Josh Throneburg. Good scraped by in the 2020 election, winning by less than six percent. Since then, he has made it apparent he will not work for Virginians — denying the 2020 presidential election results, calling the pandemic "phony" and opposing LGBTQ+ rights. With all of this in mind, we urge each and every reader to do research on candidates and understand the importance of these midterm elections. Identify your polling location, solidify your voting plan and, most importantly, vote — early, if you can.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO