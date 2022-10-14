Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes

BERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000. Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested William L. Kelone, 19, on October 13.

Kelone is accused of stealing the bikes back in August 2022. After his arrest, he was arraigned at the Berne Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

The New York State Police assisted with Kelone’s arrest, officials said. No further information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.