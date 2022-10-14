ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wf0s_0iZ2ggJl00

BERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000. Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested William L. Kelone, 19, on October 13.

Kelone is accused of stealing the bikes back in August 2022. After his arrest, he was arraigned at the Berne Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Charges:

  • Third-degree burglary
  • Third-degree grand larceny
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland

The New York State Police assisted with Kelone’s arrest, officials said. No further information was immediately available.

