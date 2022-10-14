Let’s be real: tracking Joe Biden’s dinner plans outside the White House has been a bit of a snooze. His limited outings have included visits to predictable VIP favorites like Le Diplomate and Fiola Mare. So it’s no wonder Washington foodies still seem to get psyched when the Obamas hit a trendy hotspot. The latest: Saturday date night at glam Italian restaurant L’Ardente, known for its 40-layer lasagna, gold-plated pizza oven, and neon “Please don’t do coke in the bathroom” sign.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO