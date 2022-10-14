The duo is cooking up at Stones Throw Records six years after they released their fan-favorite collab. Some collaborations result in career-defining pairings that last a long time, some don’t amount to much, but a select few team-ups have released incredible work only to never try again. Until this week, NxWorries was one of those duos. The collaboration between prolific and ethereal producer Knxwledge and drummer-singer-showman extraordinaire Anderson .Paak was incredibly beloved by each fanbase, and a post from Stones Throw Records hints that they’ll finally be answering clamors for a follow-up.

