Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence

HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Oct. 17, 2022

The YMCA of Greater Boston announced Tim Baymon as the new executive director of the Roxbury branch. Baymon has over eight years of experience with the YMCA and was most recently the associate executive director of the Roxbury branch. Baymon started his career in his hometown of Springfield in 2010...
BOSTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody

A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
BRISTOL, CT
WBEC AM

This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
