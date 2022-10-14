Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Democratic City Committee opens coordinated campaign office
The Springfield Democratic City Committee inaugurated its new coordinated campaign headquarters at 1168 Boston Road Sunday afternoon with nearly all Democratic candidates for state and local offices gathering to celebrate the opening. Also on hand was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, now the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor. The president of...
Indian Orchard Citizens Council, Baystate Health women’s clinic host community baby shower
This has been a meaningful day for new moms and other women who live in Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood and who are about to give birth.
Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence
HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
westernmassnews.com
Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam
Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday could be treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.
People in Business: Oct. 17, 2022
The YMCA of Greater Boston announced Tim Baymon as the new executive director of the Roxbury branch. Baymon has over eight years of experience with the YMCA and was most recently the associate executive director of the Roxbury branch. Baymon started his career in his hometown of Springfield in 2010...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl campaigns in Westfield
Republican candidate for Governor Geoff Diehl was in Westfield on Friday to talk with voters and business leaders as part of a round table discussion. Geoff Diehl said his goal is to streamline the process for people to be able to start businesses.
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
WNYT
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
westernmassnews.com
American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy. Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class. “This is...
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting “Open Door Holyoke”
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting "Open Door Holyoke" on Saturday in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3