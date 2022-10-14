Read full article on original website
No. 13 Virginia ties with Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash
A back and forth matchup Thursday night in Blacksburg between No. 13 Virginia and Virginia Tech ended in a 3-3 draw. The Cavaliers (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) came back from an early deficit, but ultimately couldn’t hold their lead. Things started off well for Virginia, who consistently held possession of...
No. 6 Virginia field hockey suffers heartbreaking loss to No. 12 Wake Forest
No. 6 Virginia hosted No. 12 Wake Forest Friday evening at Turf Field in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2 ACC) came into the matchup on a six-game winning streak, and were undefeated at home, while the Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-1 ACC) were riding a five-game winning streak, their most recent loss coming from No. 1 North Carolina. Wake Forest emerged victorious, squeezing out a hard-fought win to claim second place in the ACC standings.
In conversation with collegiate field hockey legend Coach Michele Madison
Virginia field hockey made history as it stepped onto Nameless Field on Sept. 29, 1973, marking the first intercollegiate varsity sporting match played by female Virginia students. Today, as Virginia field hockey takes on its fiftieth season, Coach Michele Madison continues to push expectations for NCAA field hockey. As a...
Ahead of midterm elections, organizations host events to boost student voter turnout, engagement
As early voting began in Virginia Sept. 23 and Election Day nears Nov. 8, students have started heading to the polls to complete their civic duties. In preparation for the elections, student groups are focusing on efforts to increase voter engagement and turnout. Carissa Kochan, president of University Democrats and...
