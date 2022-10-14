Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Residents Asked to Turn on Blue Lights as Way to Support Police Department
Bristol residents are being asked to light up the city blue after two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance last week. The blue lights are being used to show solidarity and to honor and support the Bristol Police Department. Residents are being asked to...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tributes pour in for Bristol officers killed in the line of duty
(WTNH) – As the state prepares to say goodbye to the two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty, many tributes are pouring in from across the state and country. We are honoring Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy by showing those tributes.
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Community Remembers Fallen Officer Alex Hamzy
“He opened up to everybody, you could go up to him and talk to him, he was a really nice kid,” Jim Ferro said. Ferro said he knew Officer Alex Hamzy from a young age. Ferro would stop by the luncheonette Hamzy’s family previously owned on Main Street.
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
Bristol Press
Mum Bingo draws the crowds
BRISTOL – Following the biggest festival in Mum history, local residents gathered for an afternoon of bingo. Mum Bingo drew crowds of competitors for some good old-fashioned fun inside the Bristol Polish Club Sunday. “It’s really a historic event,” Mum Festival Chairman Jack Ferraro said, standing behind a table...
Report: Suspect fired more than 80 rounds at Bristol officers
Editor’s Note: News 8 has decided to release an edited portion of Officer Iurato’s body camera video. WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect who shot and killed two Bristol officers fired more than 80 rounds at them, according to a report released Sunday. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, […]
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
NBC Connecticut
Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol Officers
Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers
In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
NECN
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Bristol sergeant’s mortgage to be paid off following death
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
