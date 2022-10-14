ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
WashingtonExaminer

Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report

Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says

The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

US stocks trade mixed as an uptick in wholesale inflation keeps pressure on the Fed to stay aggressive

US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following another hot wholesale inflation report. The September producer price index gained 8.5% year-over-year last month. The increase gives the central bank ammunition to keep rates high. US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following data that showed wholesale inflation remained high in September. The producer price...
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data

Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Citrus County Chronicle

Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Monday as investors kept their eyes on a weeklong Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 5,961.27. Germany's DAX gained 0.5% to 12,498.72. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 6,894.84. The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.7%, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.9%.
STOCKS
WREG

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

U.S. Stocks Rocked By Hot Inflation Data, Fed Hike Fears

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November. The headline consumer price index gained at an annual...
STOCKS
CNET

Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
