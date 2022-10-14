Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
US stocks trade mixed as an uptick in wholesale inflation keeps pressure on the Fed to stay aggressive
US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following another hot wholesale inflation report. The September producer price index gained 8.5% year-over-year last month. The increase gives the central bank ammunition to keep rates high. US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following data that showed wholesale inflation remained high in September. The producer price...
US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data
Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China meeting
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Monday as investors kept their eyes on a weeklong Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 5,961.27. Germany's DAX gained 0.5% to 12,498.72. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 6,894.84. The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.7%, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.9%.
Mohamed El-Erian warns core inflation is still rising and markets are on edge for another Fed mistake
Mohamed El-Erian warned the US still faces an "inflation issue" ahead of key data this week. He said while headline inflation will likely drop, core inflation is still ticking higher. El-Erian added markets are anxious the Fed will make another mistake in its inflation battle. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warned...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Higher After September Inflation Shock
Stocks staged a major turnaround Thursday to end sharply higher, while the dollar whipsawed against its global peers and Treasury bond yields surged, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected reading for September inflation. The headline consumer price index for the month of September was estimated to have risen 8.2% from...
WREG
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
CNBC
Consumer spending was flat in September and below expectations as inflation takes toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
U.S. Stocks Rocked By Hot Inflation Data, Fed Hike Fears
U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 near two-year lows, after a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month sparked fears of another big rate hike from the Federal Reserve when it meets in November. The headline consumer price index gained at an annual...
CNET
Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
CNBC
S&P 500 closes lower, notching six days of losses ahead of key inflation report
The S&P 500 fell Wednesday, notching a sixth consecutive daily loss and hitting the lowest close since November 2020 as investors looked ahead to a key consumer report that will inform the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 28.34 points, or...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
