Digital health innovations support biohacking to deliver balance and wellbeing, expand health care options, and improve outcomes

MedCity News
Why care at home belongs in health equity strategies
Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed dramatic acceleration in the movement of more healthcare into the home. With healthcare leaders estimating 20-30% of all Medicare spending could shift to the home in the next few years, that momentum is continuing in spite of sluggish permanent payer incentives. Moving...
Healthline
What Are ‘Blue Spaces’ and How Can They Benefit Mental Health?
Growing evidence suggests exposure to natural environments can benefit health and well-being. Yet most research to date has centered around green spaces. Using data from 18 regions worldwide, scientists examined the association between childhood exposure to “blue spaces,” like inland lakes and coastal areas, and adult well-being. Across...
World Bank Blogs
Putting teachers’ well-being and empowerment at the center of learning recovery and acceleration
Last Wednesday, we celebrated 85 million teachers globally on World Teachers’ Day. This marked the first time since the onset of the pandemic that students and teachers in almost every corner of the globe are starting their academic year through a return to fully in-person instruction. Yet as they return to school, there is no return to normalcy.
MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to a social enterprise that provides affordable eyeglasses to millions of people
Her donation to VisionSpring will give greater access to affordable eyecare and help generate more income for agricultural and artisan workers.
ajmc.com
Growing Innovation, Cost Expected in the Oncology Drug Pipeline
The concluding keynote address at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 meeting discussed new and emerging oncology drugs in the pipeline and their potential impact on the treatment landscape as it pertains to managed care providers. Oncology represents more than a third of specialty drugs in the pipeline...
Here's the Average American's Income by Education Level
Do you need to go to college to make more money?
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage
New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
Why Are Some Global Health Efforts Failing? | Opinion
New technologies and scientific advancements can transform the state of global health—once we accept that many global health programs need to be transformed as well.
endpts.com
Former Tillman Gerngross Covid-19 antibody startup cuts costs and headcount again, one month after rebrand
The company formerly known as Adagio has run into another speed bump. Invivyd, which rebranded last month in an attempt to shed its troubled reputation, is finding it difficult to chart its new path — the biotech announced last Thursday that CFO and CBO Jane Henderson will depart, as well as chief commercial officer Eric Kimble. Invivyd is also laying off staff, though did not specify how many in a press release or SEC filing.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “7 myths we tell ourselves about AI and why they matter” – Clara Durodie, Cognitive Finance in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
If the robots really are coming, they can expect a very confused reception, says Clara Durodie, Founder & CEO of Cognitive Finance. People think they know a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI, but they don’t. Many businesses, when we first meet them, don’t have a good grasp of what it is, and wildly under or over-estimate how it can be used.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Closed and Automated Cell Isolation and Bead Removal Solution to Help Evolve Cell Therapy Manufacturing
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (DynaCellect) to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. This next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion and Dynabeads™ magnetic beads removal instrument provides a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system to help optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. As a result, DynaCellect helps ensure the right cells are isolated and failures in manufacturing are minimized. With the cell therapy market poised for rapid growth, this evolution in cell therapy manufacturing can support the commercialization of high performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005138/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Moderna Updates Current Deal With Gavi Securing Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Low-Income Countries
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), announced on Monday that it has mutually agreed with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to cancel the remaining pending orders under the current COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement for the rest of the year. The biotechnology company developing messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Gavi have decided instead...
News-Medical.net
Newly published policy brief offers recommendations for autistic individuals and the criminal justice system
Autistic individuals interact with the justice system at high rates as both victims and offenders. With a grant from the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR) in late 2019, Drexel University's A.J. Drexel Autism Institute explored ways to improve interactions between autistic individuals and the justice system. The funding and collaboration led to the recently published policy brief, "Autism and the Criminal Justice System: Policy Opportunities and Challenges," with wide reaching recommendations and considerations for the broader justice system.
