Digital health innovations support biohacking to deliver balance and wellbeing, expand health care options, and improve outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (DynaCellect) to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. This next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion and Dynabeads™ magnetic beads removal instrument provides a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system to help optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. As a result, DynaCellect helps ensure the right cells are isolated and failures in manufacturing are minimized. With the cell therapy market poised for rapid growth, this evolution in cell therapy manufacturing can support the commercialization of high performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005138/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO