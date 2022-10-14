Read full article on original website
Related
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Ars Technica
SpaceX announces a second private flight to the Moon aboard Starship
More than two decades have come and gone since entrepreneur Dennis Tito became the first person to pay for his own ride into space, spending a week on the International Space Station. After that pioneering mission aboard a Soyuz vehicle, Tito said he always had a desire to return to...
Phys.org
SpaceX sunset launch from Canaveral completes Space Coast trio
SpaceX was able to send up a Falcon 9 with a pair of satellites from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at sunset to complete a trio of launches for the Space Coast this week. Tuesday saw an Atlas V lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while Wednesday saw the liftoff of the Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center sending four passengers to the International Space Station.
SpaceX set to launch telecommunications satellite Friday evening
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a telecommunications satellite is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday evening. The nearly hour and 40-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. The Eutelsat Hotbird 13F satellite, developed by satellite manufacturer Airbus for...
Gizmodo
Firefly's Alpha Rocket Finally Reached Orbit but Its Payload Didn't Stay There
Private aerospace company Firefly declared its “To the Black” mission a success with the inaugural launch of its Alpha rocket despite the majority of the rocket’s payload having reentered through the atmosphere. Firefly’s small satellite rocket took off on October 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET from Space...
scitechdaily.com
Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth
NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before
Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
'Delightfully boring:' SpaceX's Dragon capsule Freedom aces 1st astronaut mission
The first mission for SpaceX's newest Dragon crew capsule could hardly have gone more smoothly.
Meatball mishap: SpaceX Crew-5 launch marked by distorted NASA logo
NASA's iconic round insignia, nicknamed the 'meatball,' appeared to be oddly distorted on the Falcon 9 rocket that launched Crew-5 to the International Space Station.
NASA: DART mission altered asteroid's orbit by 32 minutes
In brief: It's been two weeks since NASA slammed a 1,260-pound spacecraft into a 530-foot-wide asteroid called Dimorphos at 14,000 mph in an effort to alter its orbit. We now know the results of the planetary defense demonstration. Data analyzed by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team over the...
Skygazers could spot Nasa’s Crew-4 mission reentering over the American southeast Friday
Nasa’s Crew-4 mission is slated to splash down off the Florida coast around 4.55pm EDT Friday afternoon, and alert sky watchers from Iowa through George may catch a glimpse of the Spacecraft as it blazes a trail across the sky during reentry.The four astronauts of the Crew-4 mission have been on the International Space Station since April, and departed from the space station Friday morning in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. That spacecraft will settle into the Atlantic Ocean off the north Florida coast using parachutes after bleeding off the majority of its orbital speed as heat while reentering the...
NBC Connecticut
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." It follows a CNN report that SpaceX told the U.S. government it could no longer fund Starlink services in Ukraine, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation had cost...
NASA sets date for next Artemis I launch attempt
After multiple failed launch attempts and a delay due to Hurricane Ian, NASA set a date for their next try at launching the Artemis I rocket.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 splashes down off the Florida coast, completing ISS mission
--- A crew of four astronauts and their capsule safely blazed through 3,500-degree temperatures generated by atmospheric friction Friday afternoon, bringing an end to their six-month science mission on the International Space Station. After the fiery re-entry, NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and the European Space Agency's Samantha...
NASA confirms that mission to change orbit of asteroid was a smashing success
What is NASA’s DART mission? The DART space mission proved more successful than anticipated, suggesting that asteroids on a collision course with earth can be diverted
Comments / 0