Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
2news.com
Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
KOLO TV Reno
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
mynews4.com
Reno-Sparks pumpkin farmers battle inflation during busy harvest season
RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With record-high inflation and labor shortages challenging other businesses, farmers say local pumpkin patches are no exception. In addition to fertilizer doubling in price, farms are also facing higher fuel prices to run all of the equipment needed to prepare the ground for planting and harvesting.
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
2news.com
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City resident celebrating 100th birthday
Leonard Locke Lesch of Carson City didn’t realize it in 1941, but he would rub shoulders with Gen. James Doolittle and learn more about the general who would eventually lead the first retaliatory air raid on Japan after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Lodge Assisted Living and Memory...
2news.com
Community organizations invited to participate in Reno’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
The City of Reno is proud to host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m. Community organizations are invited to sign up to enter the parade now through Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor,” reflecting...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
Comments / 0