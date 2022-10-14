ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

2news.com

Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day

On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire

Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
SUN VALLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno-Sparks pumpkin farmers battle inflation during busy harvest season

RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With record-high inflation and labor shortages challenging other businesses, farmers say local pumpkin patches are no exception. In addition to fertilizer doubling in price, farms are also facing higher fuel prices to run all of the equipment needed to prepare the ground for planting and harvesting.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte

A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City resident celebrating 100th birthday

Leonard Locke Lesch of Carson City didn’t realize it in 1941, but he would rub shoulders with Gen. James Doolittle and learn more about the general who would eventually lead the first retaliatory air raid on Japan after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Lodge Assisted Living and Memory...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno

RENO, NV

