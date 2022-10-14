“I believe in this community that we could be an example of what small communities could be doing in rural America — school, vocational, volunteers, how they're treated, how you lead. You have full disclosure of every decision you make and why,” Florence mayoral candidate Joshua Greene said when asked about his vision of the city. “And ultimately, you look at what you're betting your assets on, you build on them with the intention of making it a wonderful place to live. So that's why I'm running.”

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO