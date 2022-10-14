ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Massachusetts?

This is something I can't say I have ever done before. Because who has time to jump into a pile of rubbish on a normal day? Some find it well worth their time so maybe it's just me. Since I happen to know a few people that actually do this once in a blue moon or on a daily basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires

It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
WUPE

10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WUPE

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts

People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

A Certain Time Of The Year Domestic Violence Goes Up In Massachusetts

As we get closer to the holidays one thing that can rear its ugly head is domestic violence. And unfortunately, Massachusetts is one of the states where it occurs. People stress out more during the holidays, and that added stress when the holidays start creeping up on us can lead to an increase in domestic violence perpetrated by abusers who turn their stress into anger, and often they take it out on their families.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views in All Seasons

It's not easy to find a home that has views from the outside and in that look surreal no matter what time of year it is. This home in the Berkshires does it every which way you look and you can't believe how there is something you haven't seen before everywhere you look! Not only that, but it also has the third most square footage of any home that is currently on the market.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WUPE

Berkshire County Kids Will Lose Their Minds This Weekend (9 photos)

One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy