Nevada State

Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved Family to Nevada for a ‘Better Life’

 2 days ago
Mark Wahlberg and his family have packed up and moved from California to Nevada.

The star revealed the news on “The Talk,” explaining they did it for a “better life.”

Wahlberg explained, “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

Mark and wife Rhea are the parents of Ella Rae, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12. He shared what the move means to his brood.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Mark sees a lot of opportunity in Nevada, saying “after this gubernatorial election hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits from the state.”

Their plans include building a “state-of-the-art studio” and make it “Hollywood 2.0.” He also wants to build a shoe factory for his Municipal brand.

Wahlberg recently shared with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert what keeps him motivated.

The actor revealed, “The possibility of doing more growing, changing, getting better. There’s so many things that motivate me, being an inspiration to my kids, inspiring other to be the best version of themselves, it really comes down to just doing more, wanting to do better.”

He’s also giving fans a glimpse inside his life with Season 2 of the HBO Max Original documentary series “Wahl Street.”

This season of “Wahl Street” documents the highs and lows, including the death of Mark’s mom. He commented, “She was dealing with so much suffering, but I know that suffering brought her closer to God… and she dealt with it with a lot of grace.”

While his mom taught him a lot in life, her “emphasis on family” will always stick with him. He emphasized, “She wanted more than anything for just all of siblings, 'cause we always fought like cats and dogs, just to get along and to be good parents and to be good people… She was proud of our success, but the success personally that was far more important to her: growth as an individual as a human being, that what mattered.”

Mark explained why it was important for him to get into the docu space. He noted it is "showing where we’re at today — all the wins, losses, and learning. I want people… to pursue their passions… I also want them if they don’t understand, not be afraid to ask questions… All the mistakes we made are the most valuable lessons I’ve used… We want to share. Most people keep everything close to the vest — we want to share, we want to inspire people to be the best version of themselves.”

He's also starring in a new movie, telling Robert, “Halle Berry and I just did a movie called ‘Our Guy from Jersey,’ a blue-collar version of James Bond, which is absolutely amazing. I finally got to work with the greatest actress in the world. She is amazing, the chemistry is off the charts. Funny, edgy, action — it’s crazy.”

TV & VIDEOS
