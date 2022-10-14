Read full article on original website
Related
Builder
Study: Renters Can Afford a Starter Home in Only 4 Large U.S. Cities
A combination of rising mortgage rates and a shortage of newly built single-family homes has made homeownership more unattainable for the majority of renters in major U.S. metro markets, according to an analysis by Point2Homes. After the latest mortgage rate increase, Point2Homes estimates renters in 46 of the 50 largest U.S. cities can no longer afford a starter home.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading
American Efficient Launches Awareness Campaign to Increase Home Efficiency and Comfort
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- American Efficient, one of America’s largest aggregators of energy efficiency resources, today announced that it is launching a new awareness and education campaign to spur homeowners to air seal their homes. The campaign has two goals. The first is to engage homeowners with humor and alert them to a problem that impacts 90% of U.S. homes. The second is to inform homeowners about easy, inexpensive actions they can take to address the problem while improving the comfort, air quality and efficiency of their homes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005022/en/ Digital Media Image (Graphic: Business Wire)
US warned to prepare as COVID cases rise in Europe
As COVID-19 cases rise in Europe, U.S. health officials are warning of a potential surge as temperatures turn cooler. The number of Americans receiving the booster dose is lagging.
Comments / 0