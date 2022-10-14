DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- American Efficient, one of America’s largest aggregators of energy efficiency resources, today announced that it is launching a new awareness and education campaign to spur homeowners to air seal their homes. The campaign has two goals. The first is to engage homeowners with humor and alert them to a problem that impacts 90% of U.S. homes. The second is to inform homeowners about easy, inexpensive actions they can take to address the problem while improving the comfort, air quality and efficiency of their homes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005022/en/ Digital Media Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

