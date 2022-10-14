ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men blocked his car on the road and got out to approach him.

The victim’s statement said one of the men opened his driver-side door and began attacking him.

An OCSO deputy arrived and witnessed the incident. The deputy said in his report that Arias-Rodriguez was on the driver’s side swinging his arms at the man inside.

Arias-Rodriguez denied the incident. According to the OCSO report, two people witnessed the fight and told deputies the story.

Deputies arrested Arias-Rodriguez for burglary with aggravated assault. At the OCSO jail, staff found he lied about his name and had two active warrants out for previous crimes.

Arias-Rodriguez is currently held in Okaloosa County Jail with an immigration hold.

Shasta Rousey
2d ago

I am sorry but if someone blocks your vehicle lock your doors at least. Why would he not reverse, drive around the red vehicle or over the men?

Bruce Borello
2d ago

Sent from the Texas border by the Biden administration. The MO is standard cartel car jacking and robbery.

Brad
1d ago

Joe Biden did all this, why is that man not impeached? also, you stop my car and make me feel threatened, I will stand my ground. These people need to understand if you endanger someone's life in the state of Florida, you may not leave with your own. He's lucky he left with his life that day.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

