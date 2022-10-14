Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men blocked his car on the road and got out to approach him.

The victim’s statement said one of the men opened his driver-side door and began attacking him.

An OCSO deputy arrived and witnessed the incident. The deputy said in his report that Arias-Rodriguez was on the driver’s side swinging his arms at the man inside.

Arias-Rodriguez denied the incident. According to the OCSO report, two people witnessed the fight and told deputies the story.

Deputies arrested Arias-Rodriguez for burglary with aggravated assault. At the OCSO jail, staff found he lied about his name and had two active warrants out for previous crimes.

Arias-Rodriguez is currently held in Okaloosa County Jail with an immigration hold.

