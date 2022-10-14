ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stores that will be OPEN and CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year

It seems like Black Friday is quickly becoming a thing of the past with the pre-pre-pre Black Friday sales! And - it also seems like the shift to open lots on stores ON Thanksgiving is also starting to fade. Personally, I'm okay with either. Lots of people are quite vocal about how wrong it is to open on Thanksgiving, yet I've heard from many employees that they don't mind working the holiday, in fact, they often get paid time and a half or more! Well...anyway...here's a list of a few of the stores that will be OPEN this year on the day of the Turkey:
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Kristen Walters

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
Say goodbye to the traditional holiday shopping season

The traditional holiday shopping season is dead, with retailers no longer waiting to clear out the Halloween leftovers before rolling out Black Friday-like deals. Why it matters: The season had been creeping earlier and earlier, and COVID pushed it over the edge by moving more deals online. Amazon, Walmart, Target,...
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible

WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Kevin Alexander

Grocery Store Giants Kroger and Albertsons to Combine

Kroger and Albertsons storefronts. On Friday the two chains agreed to a merger.Kroger/Albertsons. On Friday, Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons announced merger plans, with Kroger buying its rival for $24.6 billion. Kroger is the 2nd largest grocery store in the country and operates several regional chains, such as Ralph's, King Soopers, and Pick N' Save.
These 3 Retailers Are Already Having Big Holiday Sales

You may want to do some early holiday shopping this year. Many retailers are sitting on excess inventory this year. That's prompting stores like Amazon and Walmart to run promotions well ahead of the holiday season. There's a reason so many consumers start their holiday shopping on Black Friday and...
