Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for WW2 atrocities
Poland's foreign minister on Monday announced that an official note was sent to Germany requesting $1.3 trillion in World War II reparations.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Civilian bloodbath warning as offensive escalates
Diplomats are warning of a civilian bloodbath in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray if rebels are pushed out of towns by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops. Tigray residents say food and medical supplies are running out as a massive offensive on the region intensifies. Cities are being carpet bombed, says Tedros...
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv death toll rises after 28 Russian drones hit city, says mayor
At least three people killed after Russia launches further attacks on Kyiv early Monday morning
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
Biden team considering humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans based on Ukraine model
The Biden administration is considering new ways to deter Venezuelans from seeking asylum at U.S. ports of entry, debating whether to establish a humanitarian parole program that would allow U.S. citizens and residents to sponsor Venezuelans for refuge in the United States. Over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country...
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and civil society groups in Haiti have warned that the government’s plan to request foreign military intervention to restore order will only cause more bloodshed in the beleaguered nation. On Friday, the government formally authorized prime minister Ariel Henry to request “specialised armed forces” to take back...
After Secret U.S. Talks Fail, a Hidden War in Africa Rapidly Escalates
NAIROBI, Kenya — As fighting flared in northern Ethiopia last month, shattering a five-month truce and reigniting a destructive civil war, a small U.S. military aircraft carrying senior American diplomats crossed the front line on a secret mission to halt the bloodshed.
Sweden Democrats suspend official for insulting comments about Anne Frank
A Sweden Democrats official has been suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called the Jewish teenage diarist “immoral”, among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne Frank, who wrote a diary...
Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"
Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
WRAL
Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine
CNN — Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it "has not and will not" do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
WRAL
Kyiv's air raid sirens ring out as Russia launches kamikaze drone strikes
CNN — A wave of kamikaze drone attacks pummeled Kyiv early Monday, setting off warning sirens across the Ukrainian capital as commuters headed to work. The attacks on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider assault involving drones and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 26 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in south and east of the country early Monday. The attacks in the east targeted crucial infrastructure.
WRAL
'They hated him.' Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia's new top commander in Ukraine
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there's a new general in charge -- with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia's army took in the last six months, Russia's Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
WRAL
Kamikaze drones hit Zaporizhzhia as rocket strikes Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
CNN — Ukrainian officials say the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack again from Russian forces early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles. The city was struck by "10 or more" C300 missiles Saturday morning, following four strikes by "kamikaze" drones overnight, said Oleksandr Starukh,...
