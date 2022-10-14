ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Civilian bloodbath warning as offensive escalates

Diplomats are warning of a civilian bloodbath in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray if rebels are pushed out of towns by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops. Tigray residents say food and medical supplies are running out as a massive offensive on the region intensifies. Cities are being carpet bombed, says Tedros...
POLITICS
Reuters

India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine

SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
MILITARY
Axios

Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"

Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
IMMIGRATION
WRAL

Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine

CNN — Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it "has not and will not" do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran's Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
POLITICS
WRAL

Kyiv's air raid sirens ring out as Russia launches kamikaze drone strikes

CNN — A wave of kamikaze drone attacks pummeled Kyiv early Monday, setting off warning sirens across the Ukrainian capital as commuters headed to work. The attacks on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider assault involving drones and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 26 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in south and east of the country early Monday. The attacks in the east targeted crucial infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL

'They hated him.' Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia's new top commander in Ukraine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there's a new general in charge -- with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia's army took in the last six months, Russia's Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
MILITARY

