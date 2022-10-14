Read full article on original website
LeadHership seminar brings women together
ALTON – For the first time in two years the RiverBend Growth Association’s annual LeadHership Seminar took place at Enjoy Church in Alton on Friday. Katie Johnson and Takisha Walker wee announced as winners of the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Inspire Awards. Tammy Iskarous also received the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Empowerment Award.
Centenary United Methodist Church marks 200th anniversary
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Jacksonville church had a belated celebration of its 200th anniversary during the weekend. Centenary United Methodist Church, 331 E. State St., had a two-day anniversary event Saturday and Sunday. This year actually marks the church's 201st anniversary, but the pandemic prevented any events last year.
Alton readies for iconic Halloween parade
ALTON — The city’s 105th Halloween Parade is only two weeks away and excitement is building. Oftentimes the Alton Halloween Parade has boasted more than 60 floats and/or participants. This year's parade starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. This year the parade is starting a half-hour earlier...
Right people, right places save Hardin man's life
HARDIN — Scott Quiller of Hardin wouldn’t be around today if it weren’t for the right people in the right places at the right times. “If those individuals hadn’t have been everywhere that they were, the outcome would not have been as good,” the 52-year-old Quiller said. “I don’t think that it was actually my time to go.”
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
Property tax panel takes small step
EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison County Board committee looking into placing a referendum on a future ballot regarding a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or PTELL, took some small steps forward at a meeting Tuesday, but still has a long way to go. The committee, established in June after a...
Two indicted in separate murder cases
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people, including a Granite City teen, have been indicted for first-degree murder by a Madison County grand jury. Russean K. Hollis, 16, of Granite City, was indicted Oct. 13 on two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies in the fatal shooting of Clifford Tashay Mathis, 42, of Granite City.
Staunton woman gets nine years for meth delivery
CARLINVILLE — A Staunton woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for methamphetamine delivery. Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison said Stormy L. Ray, 36, of Staunton was sentenced by Judge Joshua A. Meyer. She pleaded guilty July 20. "The delivery of methamphetamine is harming our...
