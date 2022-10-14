Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
news4sanantonio.com
ZOOFEST: Wild Music Festival
Josh Abbott Band will headline a wild music festival in San Antonio this month. Cyle Perez with the San Antonio Zoo tells us all about Zoofest!. Secure a future for wildlife with a Zoofest ticket - Saturday, October 22nd at Sunken Garden Theater. This one-day event features, food, fun, drinks,...
news4sanantonio.com
Monarch Trophy Studio
Monarch Trophy Studio is one of the nation's largest award and trophy retailers. They have been able to become a big part of the culture in San Antonio with their work on Fiesta medals. Here to tell us some of their favorite works and even gift ideas for the upcoming holidays are Monarch Trophy owners Kathy & Charlie Drago.
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 8th week of high school football as we enter the important part of the season. We have all your scores and highlights!
news4sanantonio.com
'Hunters for the Hungry' with Buck and Does Mercantile
Hunters for the Hungry provides lean protein to Texans in need. Here today with more on the program are Dayna Robokowski with the San Antonio Food Bank and Rick Grayson with Buck and Doe's Mercantile, the sponsor of the program. Bucktoberfest - annual kickoff to hunting season. This Saturday (October...
news4sanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
news4sanantonio.com
25 IDEA Schools receive position on America's Healthiest Schools list
SAN ANTONIO - 25 IDEA schools in San Antonio have received nationwide recognition for Most Healthy Schools in the Nation. The IDEA schools are on a list of America’s, ‘Healthiest Schools for 2022.’ It notes its commitment to promoting quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and wellness policies.
news4sanantonio.com
NSITE converts classrooms to businesses as part of virtual enterprise competition
SAN ANTONIO - One local high school is preparing students for careers in business by transforming classrooms into companies. The school is NSITE (Northside Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship), a magnet program at Holmes High School where budding businessmen and women are pursuing their dreams. A trio of student-run companies made...
news4sanantonio.com
Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
news4sanantonio.com
SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff
SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
news4sanantonio.com
Our first taste of fall weather arrives Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Staying mostly cloudy in our far western areas. Hot & humid. High around 90 degrees. Heat index values middle to upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage overall will be low. Cold front arrives tonight. This will shift winds out of the north by late tonight, and increase our rain chances overnight from west to east.
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbors upset at possible townhome development near popular parks
Several residents are fired up over the fact a possible development of townhomes could be built in some greenspace near OP Schnabel Park and the Leon Creek Greenway. Neighbors are so fed up, a petition has begun and signs are posted throughout the man-made trails and in the nearby neighborhoods.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Elijah Casarez
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Casarez. "Investigators in this case, we can only do so much, we need the public's help to have an extra set of eyes, " said Officer Rebecca Vermeulen, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while hanging outside North Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his North Side home early Saturday morning. At around 1:53 a.m. police were called to 10362 Sahara Dr. for a shooting in progress at the Palatia Apartment Homes. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment
Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
Comments / 0