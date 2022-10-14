The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO