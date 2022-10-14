ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December

HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal

Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours

The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
SRU to introduce two-year residential housing requirement

SRU will join nine other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities in introducing a two-year residential housing requirement for Fall 2023. The nine PASSHE universities that have implemented two-year housing requirements are Bloomsburg, California University, Clarion, Edinboro, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville and Shippensburg. SRU President William Behre...
