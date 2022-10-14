Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
capecod.com
Barnstable County Septic Loan Program to Launch in December
HYANNIS – A septic management loan program for Barnstable County homeowners is on-track to start by the end of the year. Brian Baumgaertel with the county’s Department of Health and Environment told commissioners during their most recent meeting that the project is on track for mid to late December, though a few staffing and technical hurdles remain.
vineyardgazette.com
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal
Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
frmedia.org
Election 2022: Attleboro Mayor Heroux Brings Correctional Center Experience in Challenge to Hodgson
FRCMedia is publishing stories of candidates running in the November 8 State Election. Today’s entry features Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Democrat running for Bristol County Sheriff. He is challenging Republican incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson on November 8. You can view our complete interview with Paul Heroux on our special...
NECN
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours
The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
Online Rocket
SRU to introduce two-year residential housing requirement
SRU will join nine other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities in introducing a two-year residential housing requirement for Fall 2023. The nine PASSHE universities that have implemented two-year housing requirements are Bloomsburg, California University, Clarion, Edinboro, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville and Shippensburg. SRU President William Behre...
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
