Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
From Anita to Aguilera: Alex Isley’s eclectic, musical life in 10 songs
It’s immediately obvious to anyone who hears her work: Alex Isley has spent her entire life surrounded by music. The singer-songwriter mixes in all kinds of influences—jazz, classical, R&B, electronica, etc.—on her latest record, Marigold. And the results will appeal to you whether you like Solange, Sade, or Sarah Vaughan. Take it from Rolling Stone Radio co-host Charlie Cooper. “Such a vibe,” Cooper said as Isley shared her track, “Such A Thing,” on the latest show. “I feel like I could wake up to this every morning.” Isley joined Cooper and co-host Jon Weigell this week for the inaugural edition of...
TODAY.com
'Hadestown' producers apologize to theatergoer with hearing loss after she was 'reprimanded' by actor
The producers of "Hadestown" on Broadway and its theater are apologizing to a theatergoer after she was "reprimanded" by an actor during a performance for being on her phone. The woman — who has hearing loss — was actually using a captioning device provided to her by the theater to help her better experience the show.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
"Terrifier 2" was released in theaters as a low-budget, indie-slasher film and instantly had fans taking to Twitter to share about their visceral reactions to watching the movie.
New ‘RHONY’ Cast Met With Mixed Fan Reactions
The new 'RHONY' cast was revealed at BravoCon 2022, but fans are mixed in their reaction.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Unique Could Take out Sal Boselli
Unique and Sal Boselli are now beefing on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'. The drug dealer may even try and take out the mob boss.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
Daily Cardinal
CHAI and JENNY123 teach Sett-goers the intergalactic groove, preach “Neo-Kawaii” philosophy.
Stepping into Union South on Friday night was a one-way ticket into an intergalactic universe where an assortment of astronauts, ravens and an extravagantly pink quartet pranced around. On Oct. 7, CHAI and JENNY123 enchanted the Sett stage, delivering one of the most unforgettable shows I’ve had the privilege of seeing to a small, blessed audience.
David Lee Roth Releases New Rendition Of 'You Really Got Me' With Solo Band
The new version was among 14 songs Roth recording this past spring with his band.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
