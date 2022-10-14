ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
GARDENING
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
The Independent

What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
GARDENING
Power 93.7 WBLK

Should New Yorkers Skip Leaf Raking This Fall?

For years now, you've been raking and bagging all those leaves before winter. But should you actually leave them on the ground?. In the spring, a lot of people jumped on a trend that at the time seemed to be a little lazy, but was said to be good for the environment. You may remember hearing people taking part in what they called "No Mow May" where they simply let their lawn grow through the entire month of May. The idea was to help protect insect habitats and also to give bees more to pollinate.
HOME & GARDEN
mailplus.co.uk

Give tired perennials a lift

AFTER a gruelling summer, my mixed flower and shrub borders need real attention. Plants have been badly heat-stressed and sustained lasting damage. Others outgrew their allotted space and require disciplining. If your borders have also become unbalanced, perhaps with casualties, now is the time for gentle repairs. The first task...
GARDENING
grainvalleynews.com

​Order apple trees in fall for spring planting

​by Professor Michele Warmund, University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist. Fall is prime time for harvesting juicy, crunchy fresh apples at their peak of perfection. If you want to add an apple tree to your property, make sure to peruse the nursery catalogs and place an order for apple trees to plant in your yard.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees

There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
GARDENING
The Independent

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours.These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.They prefer dappled shade, and many are slow-growing so will suit urban gardens tight on space and short of direct sunlight. Grow them in compost-rich, free-draining soil out of direct sunlight and sheltered from wind and frost, which will scorch the leaves....
GARDENING
birdsandblooms.com

How to Deter Groundhogs (and Keep Them Out of Your Garden)

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. What You Need to Know About Groundhogs. Perhaps most famous for having...
ANIMALS

