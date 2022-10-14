Read full article on original website
Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
How a temperature change can change the color of a lake
On this week's "Science Behind the Forecast'' with WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew, we learn about the factors that affect the color of a lake.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Bees caught 'eating' paint left the internet confused, but the reason is remarkable
It’s not everyday that you see bees eating paint. A phenomenon that seems unnatural but has interesting reasoning behind it. u/AndNoc took to Reddit to share a video of bees seemingly eating paint. The post has over 19,500 likes and over 1200 comments. So, why exactly are bees eating eating paint? Is there a hidden explanation?
A spreading native perennial flower for bees, butterflies, and fall color: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: A midwestern prairie native that produces tubular pinkish-white flowers in May and June and then has foliage that turns burgundy in fall. Sometimes called Bradbury’s beebalm, eastern beebalm is a...
15 fall flowers for a final burst of color through until winter
There are a ton of bright fall flowers that will add an instant pop of color to your yard right up until the first frost, and even beyond until spring...
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
Should New Yorkers Skip Leaf Raking This Fall?
For years now, you've been raking and bagging all those leaves before winter. But should you actually leave them on the ground?. In the spring, a lot of people jumped on a trend that at the time seemed to be a little lazy, but was said to be good for the environment. You may remember hearing people taking part in what they called "No Mow May" where they simply let their lawn grow through the entire month of May. The idea was to help protect insect habitats and also to give bees more to pollinate.
What To Know About Scarification For Your Lawn
Lawn thatch buildup leads to a thick, troublesome layer and compacted soil that can be rectified by a process called scarification, also known as de-thatching.
When should you bring plants inside? And which you can keep in your yard
Temperatures are dropping, find out what to do with perennials and more to keep garden and any house plants happy.
Give tired perennials a lift
AFTER a gruelling summer, my mixed flower and shrub borders need real attention. Plants have been badly heat-stressed and sustained lasting damage. Others outgrew their allotted space and require disciplining. If your borders have also become unbalanced, perhaps with casualties, now is the time for gentle repairs. The first task...
Order apple trees in fall for spring planting
by Professor Michele Warmund, University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist. Fall is prime time for harvesting juicy, crunchy fresh apples at their peak of perfection. If you want to add an apple tree to your property, make sure to peruse the nursery catalogs and place an order for apple trees to plant in your yard.
Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees
There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
WATCH: Plant People Owner Shares Tips On Keeping Plants Alive Throughout Winter
As it starts to get colder outside, many wonder how to keep their plants alive throughout winter. The owner of Plant People, Christina Carter, joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the best ways to keep plants alive throughout the winter season.
These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden
Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours.These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.They prefer dappled shade, and many are slow-growing so will suit urban gardens tight on space and short of direct sunlight. Grow them in compost-rich, free-draining soil out of direct sunlight and sheltered from wind and frost, which will scorch the leaves....
How to Deter Groundhogs (and Keep Them Out of Your Garden)
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. What You Need to Know About Groundhogs. Perhaps most famous for having...
