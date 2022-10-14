Read full article on original website
James Patriot
2d ago
The husband took the gun from her. Why did HE not secure the gun so that she couldn't get access to it? The police can't be expected to anticipate every possible action. I would guess they were trying to determine exactly what happened and which one should be charged.
Reply(1)
19
LaFantasma
2d ago
Sounds like the husband is more at fault. At appears he lacked any common sense to secure the gun and thus set everything in motion
Reply(1)
20
cheryl melton
2d ago
Smh. He should have secured the gun. All about the money. He and he alone was to blame. But hey... let's Blame the cops. 🤦♀️
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and his...
fox17.com
One dead after La Vergne shooting
La Vergne, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a shooting in La Verne Sunday. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Almondwood Place. Officers found a unresponsive victim when they arrived on scene. She was taken to a hospital and later died. One suspect...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old and a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Madison is now in custody.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Mom charged with murder, aquarium announced and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Fire drills saved family of 8 when house went up in flames: When she heard popping sounds, then her husband yelling “Fire!” she ran outside. Her eight children did the same, gathering by the pear tree. READ MORE.
fox17.com
Accident on Rosa Parks exit ramp leaves one dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash late Sunday night on the exit ramp from I-65 N to Rosa Parks. The collision killed the driver of the vehicle that could be seen crashed into the back of a semi-truck. Police are investigating the crash.
Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon.
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
WSMV
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
WILX-TV
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
wgnsradio.com
20-Year-Old Rutherford County Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna, TN man on a charge of unlawful photography. WGNS confirmed the charge against the 20-year-old suspect on Thursday afternoon with the TBI. In April, at the request...
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
Comments / 24