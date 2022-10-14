10.14.2022 | 8:59 AM | SAN DIEGO – The first accident involved a male in the car as he was driving westbound. He was speeding and lost control on the wet road before a curve. His car went off of the roadway and hit a road sign and crashed into the dirt area. He had a cut to the head but refused medical service after an Ambulance was dispatched from Viejas Indian Reservation. While the incident was happening, an elderly male was driving eastbound and was also speeding, going too fast for the wet road conditions. He was surprised by the initial accident and the emergency vehicles and slammed into the rear of a CHP Patrol car that was parked on the right shoulder. Firefighters ran to help the male and he was checked out by the Firefighters, but he also refused medical treatment. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

