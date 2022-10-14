Iowa’s ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ named for 2022

WAUKON, Iowa – A small northeast Iowa town is home to Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon the winner of its annual contest Friday. Lid’s took the top spot out of 449 establishments that were nominated.

Dan and Kelly Liddiard opened Lid’s in 2020 without having any previous experience in the food-service industry. The restaurant is located in a used-car dealership Dan owns and he partially converted the space after car sales tanked at the beginning of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Lid’s third-pound tenderloin is cut and twice-tenderized at a local grocery store in Waukon. Each tenderloin is made to order fresh, never frozen, and hand-breaded before being deep fried. The meat is served with lettuce and mayo on a lightly buttered and toasted bun.







“The tenderloins are actually fairly thick, so you can taste the pork instead of just breading,” said Dan Liddiard.

The Liddiards said demand for the breaded pork tenderloin has skyrocketed since Lid’s was named a finalist in the IPPA’s contest earlier this month. The restaurant now serves 35 to 40 pounds of loins each day, up dramatically from the 25 pounds of loins it used to make per week.

The best tenderloin award will be officially presented on October 18th, along with a $500 prize, a plaque, and a banner.

The runner-up in the contest, Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, will get $250 and a plaque.

The other top five finalists in the contest were:

Main Street Bar & Grill – Massena

St. Olaf Tavern – St. Olaf

5th Quarter Bar & Grill – Van Meter

