Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
East County PAC Agrees to Quit Sending Mailers Decried by Dems as Misleading
Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere. Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist. “Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County...
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
rtands.com
Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’
It was no surprise that track relocation was a hot-button topic during a recent forum of those running for Del Mar (Calif.) City Council. The line that runs along the bluffs is at constant risk of being damaged due to ground settlement and erosion. Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Councilmember...
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma-OB Happenings: Halloween events, Get It Done audit, SDUSD test scores, new gallery, playhouse
Point Loma’s Liberty Station commercial and cultural center is the scene of Halloween spookiness with several events:. Tappers Mini Golf & Cocktails at The Loma Club is hosting a “Haunted Tappers” takeover on the Gopher Course through Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, with nine holes of golf open to all ages each day (no reservations required).
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
kusi.com
Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
coolsandiegosights.com
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
sandiegocountynews.com
Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field
San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
KPBS
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County's First Latina Police Chief Hopes to Inspire Next Generation of Officers
For Magda Fernandez, diversity is at the forefront of serving and protecting her community. ‘“It’s important for me that I represent my culture and inspire fellow Hispanics to achieve their goals,” said Fernandez. Fernandez is the first Latina police chief in the county and only the second...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
