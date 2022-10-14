ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma-OB Happenings: Halloween events, Get It Done audit, SDUSD test scores, new gallery, playhouse

Point Loma’s Liberty Station commercial and cultural center is the scene of Halloween spookiness with several events:. Tappers Mini Golf & Cocktails at The Loma Club is hosting a “Haunted Tappers” takeover on the Gopher Course through Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, with nine holes of golf open to all ages each day (no reservations required).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!

First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field

San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy