Veteran New Haven police officer dies of cancer

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Police Department is mourning a veteran police officer who died Sunday after a battle with cancer. In a Facebook post, department officials said Officer Michael Hinton died more than a year and a half after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 46, according to public records.
Petersburg's Broadgauge earns Landmarks award

PETERSBURG — The restaurant and event space known as Broadgauge has been awarded a 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse, according to Broadgauge general manager Stowe Olesen. The Broadgauge building was constructed in 1872 as the era’s equivalent of a megastore, selling hardware,...
