ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
WJCL

Report: Carolina Panthers listening to trade offers regarding Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to reports. If the Panthers do not receive what they feel is a real offer -- with a high draft pick or multiple picks -- they are adamant that they will hold on to McCaffrey past the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to reports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst

It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Should Broncos look to trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey?

According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers plan to rebuild, which means they could trade McCaffrey, a former First-Team All-Pro. The Broncos might be a good fit. "Denver could use an adrenaline injection in the backfield," wrote Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "McCaffrey's short-area receiving would bode...
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Carolina Panthers: Inactives for Week 6 versus Los Angeles Rams

The Carolina Panthers have been in a bit of a freefall this week following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a high ankle injury last week. Mayfield worked out on Friday but Carolina will keep him out of the action on Sunday to give him more rehab time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury Drastically Flunks in Week 6 Cardinals Report Card

Jeff Rodgers - A Cardinals special teams has been consistently pretty good under Jeff Rodgers. Today, the only touchdown scored by the Arizona Cardinals was from Rodgers' unit when a weird fake punt in the Seahawks endzone was sniffed out and Chris Banjo came up with the ball. Yes, part...
NFL
NFL

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams

The Carolina Panthers' on-field woes boiled over to the sideline in the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who is in his third season with the club, got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey -- initially speaking to him during the first half and then having that interaction bleed over into the third quarter. Before the start of the fourth, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks calming down Dailey before dismissing Anderson from the sidelines.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy