Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
Related
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
WJCL
Report: Carolina Panthers listening to trade offers regarding Christian McCaffrey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to reports. If the Panthers do not receive what they feel is a real offer -- with a high draft pick or multiple picks -- they are adamant that they will hold on to McCaffrey past the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to reports.
For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan
This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants.
NFL executives question if Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright has ‘true authority’ in the organization
The Washington Commanders made history in 2020 by making Jason Wright the first Black team president in the NFL. It
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Yardbarker
Should Broncos look to trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey?
According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers plan to rebuild, which means they could trade McCaffrey, a former First-Team All-Pro. The Broncos might be a good fit. "Denver could use an adrenaline injection in the backfield," wrote Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "McCaffrey's short-area receiving would bode...
Carolina Panthers: Inactives for Week 6 versus Los Angeles Rams
The Carolina Panthers have been in a bit of a freefall this week following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a high ankle injury last week. Mayfield worked out on Friday but Carolina will keep him out of the action on Sunday to give him more rehab time.
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury Drastically Flunks in Week 6 Cardinals Report Card
Jeff Rodgers - A Cardinals special teams has been consistently pretty good under Jeff Rodgers. Today, the only touchdown scored by the Arizona Cardinals was from Rodgers' unit when a weird fake punt in the Seahawks endzone was sniffed out and Chris Banjo came up with the ball. Yes, part...
NFL・
NFL
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams
The Carolina Panthers' on-field woes boiled over to the sideline in the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who is in his third season with the club, got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey -- initially speaking to him during the first half and then having that interaction bleed over into the third quarter. Before the start of the fourth, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks calming down Dailey before dismissing Anderson from the sidelines.
Comments / 0