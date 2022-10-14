Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Eye on the Tropics: Julia becomes a hurricane, makes landfall early Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Julia made landfall early Sunday morning along the coast of Nicaragua near Pearl Lagoon. Julia will continue to move westward across Nicaragua still as a hurricane. Throughout the day, land interaction will weaken the storm some, but Julia could still be a tropical storm as...
Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More
Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall as Category 1 Storm
Hurricane Julia made landfall, hitting Nicaragua Sunday in the early morning hours. So far, the hurricane remains a category 1 storm as the weather system brings with it wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. Julia was upped to hurricane status on Saturday night. Not long before the...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Karl Close To Landfall
Tropical Storm Karl continued to move slowly towards the southern coast of Mexico Friday. Karl was moving south-southeast at 7 mph as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. "Karl is forecast to reach the coast of southern Mexico as a tropical storm late tonight, then quickly...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm
As of 1am CDT on October 12, Tropical Storm Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a six mile per hour north-northwest trajectory. Aweather disturbance looming over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday has turned into Tropical Storm Karl, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.
Tropical Depression in Caribbean Expected To Become Another Named Storm
Officials have issued hurricane watches for several small islands in the Caribbean as Tropical Depression 13 continues to pick up strength and intensity. According to reports, on Friday, Tropical Depression 13 is expected to turn into a tropical storm and then a hurricane over the weekend as it pummels toward Central America.
msn.com
Hurricane Julia could form in the Caribbean Sea. What the forecast shows
Tropical Depression 13 formed off the northern coast of South America on Thursday night — pushing the system one step closer to strengthening to a hurricane as it nears Nicaragua. The system, which is not a threat to Florida, is expected to bring flooding rain, with potential life-threatening flash...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
Hurricane Fiona: ‘Saildrone’ captures new video of massive waves inside storm
ATLANTIC OCEAN — Video was released Thursday of a sailing drone battling 50-foot waves and winds up to 100 mph inside the first Category 4 storm of 2022. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Saildrone, a company specializing in ocean drones, released new footage from inside Hurricane Fiona.
Which hurricane caused the most damage?
Hurricane Katrina was the most expensive hurricane in history, while a 1780 storm killed the most people of any hurricane.
