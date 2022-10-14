Read full article on original website
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
wamc.org
Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget
The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease. The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.
Colchester Sun
What to do if you are incorrectly charging or charged the City's new local option tax
ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION –– The City of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex were recently made aware that some businesses in the Town of Essex have been charging the City-approved 1 percent Local Option Tax (LOT) in error. Because of this, both municipalities are providing information to customers and Town of Essex businesses on what to do if they have been affected.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum
“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
Addison Independent
Cannabis goes on sale; Midd store cashing in
Business was blooming this past weekend at downtown Middlebury’s FLŌRA, a fully licensed and permitted cannabis retail shop that opened to brisk traffic as Vermont’s cannabis retail law took effect on Oct. 1. As of that date FLŌRA was only one of three such fully licensed and permitted ventures.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court judge this summer, but never withdrew her name from the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Read the story on VTDigger here: From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job.
