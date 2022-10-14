Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges
After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Historical Society on the hunt for new executive director
Delaware Historical Society is looking for a new Executive Director. Executive Director David Young is leaving to pursue his passion in research, writing and public history. Chair of the Board of Trustees Stephen Kingsberry says he reluctantly accepted his resignation, and Young’s last day is November 30. Kingsberry adds...
Consumers duped by illegal car title loans eligible for restitution: AG Shapiro
Harrisburg, Pa. — Two out-of-state businesses will have to pay restitution to Pennsylvania consumers who were scammed, according to the PA Attorney General's office. Josh Shapiro announced a settlement with Kevin Williams and Mark Williams, owners of Dominion Management of Delaware, and Florida-based Approved Financial. Dominion Management of Delaware operated as CashPoint, a now defunct auto title loan business.CashPoint made thousands of unlawful loans to Pennsylvania borrowers at annual interest...
delawarepublic.org
With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters
After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust. Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.
WMDT.com
Delaware ACLU calls election changes a form of voter supression, pushes to engage latino voters head of general elections
DELAWARE- The Delaware ACLU is pushing to get voters registered, ahead of Saturday’s deadline for all eligible voters. They say they have been engaging community members across the state specifically in Sussex county. But they say they have been running into the challenge of voter confusion, as changing rules...
WMDT.com
Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Eighth Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
wdiy.org
Advocates, Scientists Call for the Protection of Two DE Creeks
Environmental advocates and scientists say Delaware's Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek should get federal protection. WHYY's Zoe Read has more. (Original air-date: 10/11/22)
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor, First Lady honor 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans. The inductees include:. -Anne Canby. -Alice Dunbar-Nelson. -Carolyn Fredricks. -Teri Quinn Gray. -Ilona Holland. -Dr. Karyl Rattay.
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
WMDT.com
Developing Delaware Conference opens up conversation on workforce development, economic growth
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, industry leaders in the first state gathered at the annual Developing Delaware Conference discussing everything from workforce development to economic growth. “The first thing we want to do is have a strong and growing economy because when people have good jobs and they’re able to...
delawarepublic.org
Emergency order from Delaware's Nutrient Management Commission allows fall staging of poultry litter
An emergency order issued by Delaware’s Nutrient Management Commission allows for the fall staging of poultry litter next month. The order creates a 180-day extension for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware crop fields beginning November 1, 2022, allowing farmers to stage litter in the fields where it will be used to fertilize next spring.
Sean Spicer to attend Delaware GOP Constitution Day event
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be the featured guest at the Delaware Republican Party’s upcoming Constitution Day celebration. Spicer served as press secretary and White House communications director under President Donald Trump in 2017. He was the Republican National Committee’s communications director from 2011 to 2017 and its chief strategist from 2015 to 2017. The Constitution Day ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
