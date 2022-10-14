ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage

With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Library to launch free seed library

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare commissioners to meet about salary study

Dare County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive a salary study from Evergreen Solutions, LLC and...
MANTEO, NC
13News Now

Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event

COROLLA, N.C. — Horses on the Outer Banks are showing off their artistic side for an upcoming fundraising event. The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the "Fall Open House at the Farm" in Currituck County this weekend. The Corolla Wild Horse...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills

The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

NCCEAPA, TERSSA conferences held in Kitty Hawk

Administrative professionals from the NC Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) attended their annual state and national conference September 20 through 23, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk and hosted by the Northeast District. The event was a joint conference with The Extension and Research Support Staff Association (TERSSA), a national association.
KITTY HAWK, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

