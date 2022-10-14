Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Library to launch free seed library
Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners to meet about salary study
Dare County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive a salary study from Evergreen Solutions, LLC and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event
COROLLA, N.C. — Horses on the Outer Banks are showing off their artistic side for an upcoming fundraising event. The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the "Fall Open House at the Farm" in Currituck County this weekend. The Corolla Wild Horse...
outerbanksvoice.com
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
obxtoday.com
COA Performing Arts Center to host reading of Charles Everett’s ‘Adopt a Sailor’
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to host a reading of the acclaimed play “Adopt a Sailor” by Charles Evered on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center. The reading is part of a tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit...
WAVY News 10
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
thecoastlandtimes.com
NCCEAPA, TERSSA conferences held in Kitty Hawk
Administrative professionals from the NC Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) attended their annual state and national conference September 20 through 23, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk and hosted by the Northeast District. The event was a joint conference with The Extension and Research Support Staff Association (TERSSA), a national association.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
‘I am not a bad guy’: California Burrito owner speaks on city council’s decision to revoke conditional use permit
"People like to dance and have a good time. They like to have great food. That's what we attract," Michael Roldan said.
Comments / 0