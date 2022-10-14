Read full article on original website
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Bham Now
5 tasty, Hispanic-owned taquerias in the Birmingham area that you need to try
Looking to close out Hispanic Heritage Month the right way? We asked—you answered. Here are five of your top 5 Hispanic-owned taquerias for a taste of Hispanic flavor here in The Magic City. 1. Tacos El Guero | Highway 280. Located on Highway 280, Tacos El Guero serves up...
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
Bham Now
Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival
On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
radio7media.com
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
styleblueprint.com
What’s New at Alabama’s Lake Martin?
People typically find Lake Martin one of three ways: word of mouth throughout the South, their kids go to Auburn, or by visiting Wind Creek State Park. This article adds a fourth way; it’s just too magical a lake not to share. Russell Lands is synonymous with Lake Martin. The multifaceted company owns, operates, and supports a vast chunk of lake life, so I sat down with two of their directors to learn more about this lake people seem to adore with almost cult-like devotion.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
After 5 years and $66 billion, Alabama’s venture capital investment reportedly slowing
A new report on startup investments says capital may be slowing over the last year-and-a-half in Alabama, even as the South is emerging as a hotbed of investment. “The State of Startups in the Southeast” is the sixth such report from Atlanta’s Panoramic Ventures, and overall presents a bullish outlook for the region as some investors are reportedly cooling on familiar tech meccas, such as Silicon Valley, Boston and New York.
wbrc.com
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
AL.com announces plan to expand investigative reporting team
In each of Alabama’s largest cities, we know there are issues that matter to you that need more coverage every day, whether it’s digging into the Birmingham Water Works Board, police policy in Huntsville or new school systems in Baldwin County. We are expanding our investigative team to...
