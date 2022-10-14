Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Lil' Town Butcher recognized by Chamber
Lil’ Town Butcher, a diner and butcher shop, was officially welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12. Family-owned and operated, Lil’ Town Butcher is a full-service butcher shop that offers a large selection of quality, all-natural meats including beef, poultry, pork, exotics and fish. The shop, which operates under the motto “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend,” aims to provide great quality service and products to the community.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show brings Street of Dreams to WestWorld this weekend; specials Oct. 16
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend and there is still time to enjoy the event through Sunday, Oct. 16. Featuring hundreds of home improvement vendors, tiny homes, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories,...
citysuntimes.com
Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale to host OktoberWest Festival Oct. 15
Clap your hands and stomp your feet as the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale hosts its inaugural OktoberWest Festival, a signature Kierland After Dark Event. OktoberWest will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Pittman Lawn of the popular Scottsdale resort. The festival will feature...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
citysuntimes.com
Celestial Artisan Meadery welcomed into Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce
Celestial Artisan Meadery was welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Blending modern techniques and innovative flavors, while honoring the ancient traditions of mead making, the Celestial Artisan Meadery offers a variety of quality honey wines and ciders. It is located at 100 E. St., Suite 100, in Carefree.
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
azbigmedia.com
Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix
Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
northcentralnews.net
County pet shelters are at capacity
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is facing a shelter capacity crisis. As of mid-September, MCACC shelters are housing 855 animals in 755 kennels, which means some dogs have to share a space in one kennel, and in other cases, kennels have to be split in two. MCACC says...
citysuntimes.com
Carefree fire services: Upgrade to a Cadillac or stick with old faithful
The Town of Carefree will host five public open houses at various locations over the coming weeks to review the town’s options for fire and emergency services and hear from residents about what they want to do. "These workshops will educate attendees on the current level of service enjoyed...
SignalsAZ
Mesa High Athletes Memorialize Former Student with Local Cemetery Cleanup
For generations, Mesa High School’s motto “Carry on” has been embedded in the school’s traditions and the surrounding community. It is a rallying cry to persevere in difficult times and to help others in the community. In 1932, Mesa High student Zedo Ishikawa passed away in...
Phoenix New Times
Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event
Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 41st Phoenix Pride Festival this weekend
More than 50,000 festivalgoers are expected throughout the weekend for the 41st Phoenix Pride Festival. The event begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa Community Colleges highlighted in inaugural Spanish-language episode of ‘The College Tour’
The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD), with 10 individually accredited colleges throughout the Greater Phoenix area, will offer four-year degrees in fall 2023, pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission, and begin competing with some of the nation’s most established universities. With nearly 100,000 students, MCCCD understands its worth and isn’t afraid to reshape the traditional narrative of higher education. To prove it, MCCCD is the first institution of higher education to produce a Spanish language episode of “The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime Video series that offers potential students an inside look at what life is truly like at some of the nation’s largest universities.
