Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
CNET
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
daystech.org
Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra
Sandmarc, an organization recognized for its pictures equipment, has launched a titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra. Other than the massive display, the titanium case with a user-settable Action button are spotlight options. It additionally has twin audio system, an 86-decibel siren, and a three-microphone array. When submerged previous a sure depth, the Apple Watch will robotically show the water depth, temperature, and size of submersion.
Garmin's next watch will be the Instinct Crossover – and it'll be built like a tank
The name and specs for the next-gen watch leaked via Garmin's own Taiwanese website
CNET
Fitbit Tips: 12 Ways to Get Even More From Your Tracker or Watch
Fitbit may have started as a step counter, but its latest products can track a variety of different health metrics, activities and workout types. The Google-owned company has packed its recent wearables with updates and features, including a readiness score, sleep profiles that provide deeper analysis of your sleeping patterns, a faster pairing process for Android devices and the ability to measure stress levels on the Fitbit Sense, Sense 2 and Charge 5.
Google Pixel Watch Review: A Smartwatch Full of Promise
We’ve heard about Google releasing a Pixel Watch for years now. There’s been a lot of hype around Google wading into the smartwatch waters, and rightfully so. Right now, Android users are left with very few viable options, namely from Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. Google made good...
I won't be buying the new second-gen Garmin MARQ smartwatches
The range-topping Garmin MARQ Aviator (Gen 2) costs three times as much as the Apple Watch Ultra
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
NME
Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark
Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
Amazfit's $500 Falcon fitness watch is something to behold
Amazfit has sold wearables, smartwatches, and fitness equipment for a few years now. More recently, the company unveiled the GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. In our review of the GTR 4, we found the watch's UI unhelpful and the companion app to be just as confounding. Hopefully, things might be different as the company's just announced a new smartwatch this week, the Falcon.
Phone Arena
Apple releases stunning 'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra promotional video
You have to give it to Apple - the company really knows how to market its products. Today, in another stroke of advertising genius, the American tech giant released a promotional video for the Apple Watch Ultra on its YouTube channel. The clip, entitled ‘Call To The Wild’, was originally...
Digital Trends
The best gaming mouse for esports
Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.
daystech.org
How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16
To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
ZDNet
Are third-party Apple Watch Ultra bands any good?
Like it or loathe it – and the jury seems to be very split on this one – but that orange Alpine Loop Band for the new Apple Watch Ultra is very eye-catching and fabulously distinctive. And so, it wasn't going to be long before third-party copies started...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more
It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Business Insider
5 ways to fix your Apple Watch and iPhone when they aren't connecting
If your Apple Watch isn't pairing, you'll see a red iPhone icon or red X on your watch face. Moving your devices closer together or restarting them can resolve your issue. If all else fails, reset your Apple Watch and try re-pairing it to your iPhone. When your Apple Watch...
daystech.org
Level Lock+ Smart Lock With Home Key Support Launches in Apple Retail Stores
One of the Wallet features introduced in iOS 15 final yr was help for dwelling keys, which lets customers add digital keys for suitable HomeKit door locks to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Few third-party sensible dwelling locks help dwelling key but, however at present, Apple...
NFL・
Comments / 0