Baraga, MI

Baraga Man Killed in L’anse Gas Station Fire

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
A Baraga man was killed Thursday night while filling his vehicle with gas at a L’anse gas station after Michigan State Police say a semi-truck and trailer struck the gas pumps, fatally wounding the man.

According to MSP, troopers from the Calumet Post responded to a traffic crash and large structure fire at the Holiday Gas Station in L’anse around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

The 43-year-old Baraga man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A gas station employee also was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained and another store patron was able to escape from the scene with no injuries. A trainee who was a passenger in the semi-truck did not sustain injuries.

US-41 was shut down for an extended time due to the fire and crash investigation. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

