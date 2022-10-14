Read full article on original website
WFAA
'Dead to me': Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said 'Fly Eagles Fly' on national television and Dallas fans did not like that
PHILADELPHIA — Jason Garrett, how could you?. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach garnered a lot of attention on social media Sunday night -- but not in a good way. Prior to the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Garrett, along with other analysts, made their picks for the game.
Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown
Jalen Hurts now has some extra motivation to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The post Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
atozsports.com
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
Yardbarker
Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Eagles RT Lane Johnson - Johnson’s amazing pass-protection run continues. The Pro Bowl RT hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in the 2020 season and hasn't even allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Johnson has the best pass-protection grade from Pro Football Focus this season and leads all NFL OTs with a minuscule 0.2 knockdown percentage since the start of the 2021 season, giving up just the one QB hit over 620 pass-blocking snaps.
Jalen Hurts throws TD pass as Eagles regain breathing room
The Linc had gotten quiet on Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys rattled off 17 straight points to close within three of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts took control after the Cowboys’ score and led the Eagles on a 13-play, 73-yard drive that ate up 7:37 of the fourth quarter.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFC East Notebook: Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown on Tap
Let's run down the plans for the four NFC East Teams in Week 6.
For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan
This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report
Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
Deadspin
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith, Vet Jason Peters: O-Line's Good Problem to Have - Dallas at Eagles
Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith has exceeded all expectations, forcing a tough decision when All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith returns.
Yardbarker
Eagles stay perfect as they hold off the Cowboys 26-17
The Eagles and Cowboys clashed for the division lead in a pivotal week 6 matchup. The showdown was down to the Eagles’ offense Vs the Cowboys’ defense. Micah Parsons Vs Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia got off to a hot start on both offense and defense as they went up...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Coach Ron Rivera's Directness 'Means A Lot'
It's not usual that so much tension follows a win, but it's been one of those types of years for the Washington Commanders thus far.
