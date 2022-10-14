ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
atozsports.com

The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson - Johnson’s amazing pass-protection run continues. The Pro Bowl RT hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in the 2020 season and hasn't even allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Johnson has the best pass-protection grade from Pro Football Focus this season and leads all NFL OTs with a minuscule 0.2 knockdown percentage since the start of the 2021 season, giving up just the one QB hit over 620 pass-blocking snaps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
NESN

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder. The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it. Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.
DALLAS, TX
Deadspin

Philly fans need to put a cork in it

The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles stay perfect as they hold off the Cowboys 26-17

The Eagles and Cowboys clashed for the division lead in a pivotal week 6 matchup. The showdown was down to the Eagles’ offense Vs the Cowboys’ defense. Micah Parsons Vs Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia got off to a hot start on both offense and defense as they went up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy