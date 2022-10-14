ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina on Friday identified the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, as a 15-year-old who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gV6RH_0iZ2ZhWF00
Heavily armed police officers in an armored vehicle deal with an active shooting situation at a command post in the parking lot of a grocery store, in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday. Police said five died in the shooting. Photo by Veasey Conway/EPA-EFE

Authorities in Raleigh made the comments during a news conference. Police said the teen was taken into custody Thursday night after the shooting and a four-hour standoff. Police have not identified the suspect or how the suspect received the wounds.

Police identified one of the victims as Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way into work when he was shot. Others included Nicole Conner, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson said a sixth person who was shot, Marcille Gardner, 59, remains in critical condition. Raleigh Police Senior Officer Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was treated and released from the hospital.

Patterson said the investigation is ongoing. She said the crime scene covered more than two miles.

"We not only mourn the loss of our officer but all the victims of this senseless gun crime," Patterson said. "Please the families and loved ones of the victims in your hearts and in your prayers."

The Gun Violence Archive said the death of the Raleigh police officer was the 60th killed by gunfire this year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

