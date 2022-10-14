Read full article on original website
Richard Allen Jackson
Richard Allen Jackson of Ocala, FL age 72 passed away at home of natural causes on September 24, 2022. He was born January 5, 1950, in Chicago, IL to Richard Land Jackson Jr. and Madeline Rhodus Jackson. He spent formative years in his ancestors’ State of KY, moving to Ypsilanti, MI where he graduated from Ypsilanti High School Class of 1967. Richard graduated from a college Carpenters Journeyman course and went on to graduate from Indiana University with a BS degree in Business Administration and Marketing.
Doris Marie Whetter
Doris Marie Whetter, age 95, of Ocala, Florida, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Victor and Jewell (Davis) Bubar in Detroit, Michigan, where she was raised. She also spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Bad Axe, Michigan.
Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
Male Wood Duck At Silver Springs State Park
This male wood duck was spotted on a log during a kayaking trip to Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Nancy Stephens for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Sunrise Over Orange Lake With Light Fog
Check out this beautiful sunrise over Orange Lake with a light fog in the air. Thanks to Karen Lindsey for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Robert Johnson
Robert Johnson passed away October 7, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1933, to Ernest K. Johnson, Sr. and Elizabeth Carter in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education in the Marion County Public School System. He was a graduate of Howard High School. He accepted Christ as Saviour at an early age.
Linda Louise Irish
Linda Louise Irish, age 73 of Ocala Florida, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022 at Bridgewater Park Health and Rehab. She was surrounded by friends an family members as she passed. She was born on December 5, 1948 in Mishawaka, Indiana a daughter...
Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
Ronald Merle Fauser
Ronald Merle Fauser, 79, born August 24, 1943 in Oelwein, Iowa to Max Adolph Fauser and Mary Leta Hines Fauser, passed away October 4, 2022 at the University of Florida, Shands Hospital, in Gainesville, Alachua County. Everyone will remember Ron foremost for his deep faith and devotion to family. He...
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
Stacy Todd Mosley
Stacy Todd Mosley, age 60, was born in Ocala Florida on August 13, 1962. Stacy died peacefully at home surrounded by his three Children. Stacy was preceded in death by his loving Mother Judy Bare and his Father Stephen Mosley and Loving Girlfriend Ellen Chappel. Stacy is survived by His...
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301
A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr.
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr., of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on October 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Grubaugh, their four children: Kimberly Chamblin (Shannon), Timothy (Bud) Grubaugh Jr. (Anita), Joshua Grubaugh, Brandon Grubaugh (Ashley), and seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; as well as, his mother, Thelma Grubaugh, and eight siblings: Kenda, Rebecca, Valerie, Audrey, Cheryl, Terry, Jeff, Bud, and Kenneth Jr.
MCSO arrests two men after short high-speed pursuit in Ocklawaha
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Ocklawaha after a brief high-speed chase ended with a crash. On Sunday, October 9, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the MCSO deputy spotted a vehicle on SE 182nd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed over the center line, and the deputy observed that the vehicle’s rear lights were out.
MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
Asphalt repairs to cause temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 through 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., will be making a force main connection on...
Ocala resident has ‘major concerns’ regarding school tax referendum
Should the special one-mill property tax for schools be approved in November for the third time? This will be 12 years of increased taxpayer support at the end of the proposed four-year extension. I was an enthusiastic supporter of the first referendum (2014) and a moderate supporter of the second...
