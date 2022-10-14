Read full article on original website
Rickey McClung
2d ago
there's no leadership in Ocala Florida..... with all of the surplus money Florida is supposed to have why increase property taxes......VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵 REPUBLICANS WITH A BRAIN VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA AND I AM ONE OF THEM 🔵🔵 RON IS GONE AND NEVER WILL BE PRESIDENT 🔵🔵💯 I PUT MY MAIL IN BALLOT IN THE MAIL ON THE 5th🔵🔵🔵💯
Reply(7)
4
AP_001888.cc8f8d7ae2fe4d799a44f423567b15ae.1201
2d ago
Just so y’all know 75% of the money funding schools goes towards their sports and activities not textbooks, supplying teachers, and definitely not using it to fix or replace anything.
Reply(2)
2
Related
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
blackchronicle.com
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) – It was standing room solely at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as folks packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on matters like inflation, unlawful immigration, and schooling. “We didn’t know there would be a global...
leesburg-news.com
Spike in electric bills prompts suspension of late fees in Leesburg
The Leesburg City Commission has authorized the suspension of late fees on unpaid utility bills effective Oct. 1. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice and applies to newly accrued late fees for all customers – commercial and residential. This measure was approved as one way to...
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network
Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
naturecoaster.com
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates
October 2022 Citrus County Land Development Updates. Affordable Secure Storage has requested two building permits (2022-13657 and 2022-13864) for two 16,000 SF mini-warehouse buildings at their site at 3532 N Carl G Rose Hwy (SR-200) in Hernando. Meadowcrest Animal Clinic has requested a building permit (2022-13878) for a new 3,264...
villages-news.com
The Villages fire chief to speak about proposed independent fire district
Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department will discuss the upcoming referendum to establish an independent fire district in The Villages when he attends a question-and-answer session next week in Community Development District 2. The question-and-answer session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
villages-news.com
Developer’s nominees continue to dominate powerful boards in The Villages
The Developer’s nominees will continue to dominate the most powerful boards in The Villages. The names of the nominees were unveiled Thursday in a landowner nomination meeting at Everglades Recreation Center. The nominees are already serving on the boards. The nominees are:. Village Center Community Development District Board. Robert...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth Featherling
When Kenneth Featherling graduated from his East Saint Louis, Illinois, high school in 1969, and joined the U.S. Air Force so he could see the world, he embarked on a career path that would see him succeed in both the military and later law enforcement. Featherling’s Air Force career covered...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
WCJB
State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths. Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
ocala-news.com
Doris Marie Whetter
Doris Marie Whetter, age 95, of Ocala, Florida, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Victor and Jewell (Davis) Bubar in Detroit, Michigan, where she was raised. She also spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Bad Axe, Michigan.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments
Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
Comments / 15