Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit to be in Rupert Oct. 18 and 19

Bonnie’s Bus will be at The Marvel Center, 411 Cranberry Ave, Rupert, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 304-647-1238 to schedule.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that provides breast cancer screening throughout West Virginia, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography.

The bus provides mammograms to individuals who fall within screening guidelines in a comfortable, convenient environment. Screening is provided for women, men, transgender, and gender-diverse people with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or those who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who are age 40 and older can receive a screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations.

Bonnie’s Bus was created in honor of Bonnie Wells Wilson, who succumbed to breast cancer in rural West Virginia because of limited access to screening mammography. Bonnie’s daughter and son-in-law, Jo and Ben Statler, established Bonnie’s Bus in 2009 with a generous donation to help prevent other families from losing a loved one to breast cancer.

Since 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has:

Provided more than 25,000 screening mammograms

Detected more than 125 cases of breast cancer

Traveled more than 199,000 miles

Completed more than 1,500 screening days

Funded at least 1,800 mammograms through grant funding and donations

