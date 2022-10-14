ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again

The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
TV SERIES
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Removal of Popeyes Hottie Sauce in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Megan Thee Stallion has reached another career milestone. The Houston rapper was tapped as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining an exclusive list of stars who’ve pulled double duty on the long-running sketch series. Other celebrities who’ve reviewed such honor include Donald Glover, Chance the Rapper, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and most recently Lizzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints

Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
MOVIES
Cheryl E Preston

Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?

There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.
Deadline

‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Says Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are ‘Super Triggering’

Netflix’s Dahmer series has been massively popular with many, except the families of the serial killer’s victims. Now, as Halloween looms, the mother of the victim, Tony Hughes has spoken out against costumes that bear a resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer. Shirley told TMZ, “It’s already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer.” Hughes was one of the 17 men Dahmer murdered, and Hughes, himself, was deaf and non-vocal.
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills

In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Clannad founder Noel Duggan dies aged 73

Noel Duggan, one of the founding members of the Irish folk band Clannad, has died. The group said it was "heartbroken" by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. The 73-year-old "died suddenly in Donegal" on Saturday evening, according to the tweet. Clannad was formed in 1970 in...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Rhaenys Ruled Supreme over ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

House of the Dragon Episode 9 “The Green Council” is technically Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) time to shine, but by the episode’s end, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) steals the show. We’ve been told since Episode 1 that Rhaenys is a formidable figure in the Targaryen family. While she’s always been a favorite, “The Green Council” is the episode that finally communicates just how powerful Rhaenys truly is. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) might have been crowned King of the Seven Kingdoms, but Rhaenys — the Queen Who Never Was — was the character who ruled over HBO‘s House of the Dragon this...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy