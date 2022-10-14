Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Cold and breezy Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The next couple days will likely be the coldest days of the season so far with highs in the low to mid 40s. We're already waking up to wind chill's in the teens this morning and we could see those drop further for some of us into the upper single digits Tuesday morning.
KCCI.com
Both chilly and warm days in the week ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures are the main story in Iowa's weather this week. Northwest winds will steadily drive colder air in tonight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the upper 20s, followed by highs barely above 40° tomorrow. Northern Iowa will get stuck in the 30s Monday afternoon. We'll near a record Tuesday morning, when temps sink into the lower 20s. (Des Moines' record low for that date is 22°). AND the persistent breeze will drive wind chills into the teens early Tuesday.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
KCCI.com
Farmer says drought had minimal impact on pumpkins this year
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — A lot goes into getting thousands of pumpkins ready for harvest at Center Grove Orchard in Cambridge. Getting the pumpkins to grow perfectly is no Cinderella story – it all depends on the weather. "It's actually been really good," said Steve Black, the owner of...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
KCCI.com
Ogden man overcomes obstacles to race in the IMT Des Moines Marathon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Gustafson has been running marathons since 1987. His first was in Des Moines during the Drake Relays, and he has run 11 since then. Now, the social studies teacher and former elementary school principal is preparing for his 13th marathon. He showed KCCI his "man cave" where he has pictures of all 12 of his marathons.
who13.com
Catch the fun in Des Moines
Director of Creative and Communications for Catch Des Moines Ben Handfelt shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KCCI.com
Increased traffic at Des Moines airport means you may have to park further away
DES MOINES, Iowa — Growth comes with growing pains. If you take a look around the Des Moines International Airport, you can tell travel is back. The full parking lots are a sure sign travel is reaching pre-pandemic levels. "So, we had a 9% increase over September 2019, but...
Kansas State Collegian
One Tank Trips: Ames, Iowa
Approximately 348 miles away from Manhattan lies Ames, Iowa, home to Iowa State University’s massive campus. Ames’ quirky shops and breakfast joints are just five hours away by car, and what’s better is the trip can be made on one tank of gas. The District. A great...
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
KCCI.com
Des Moines marathon runner gives back to America's heroes with every run
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is getting ready for a special run at Sunday's IMT marathon. Brian Webb suffered a brain injury 25 years ago and had a long recovery process. Since recovering, Webb says he ran seven full marathons and 27 half marathons. Now he's giving back to America's heroes with every run. He hopes his story encourages wounded warriors with similar injuries.
widerightnattylite.com
Big 12 Officiating Crew Demonstrates that Incompetence Knows No Bounds
People are going to say this is sour grapes and Iowa State fans complaining about officials again and they are wrong. Iowa State just lost a game in Austin through pure officiating incompetence. And, yes I know Xavier Hutchinson dropped a game winner with no one around him. Iowa State deserves all the credit in the world for playing their hearts out today. They deserve to be playing in overtime at the absolute worst.
KCCI.com
State Patrol says medical issue caused crash at Iowa Speedway parking lot
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol believes a medical issue caused a crash inNewton. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Speedway. Troopers say they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into unmarked Department of Public Safety cars. She was...
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
I-35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage shows the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the right...
