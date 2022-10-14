(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO