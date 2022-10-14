ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Hill

Democrats ask Biden for a Puerto Rico recovery task force

A bicameral group of Democrats is calling on the Biden administration to set up a specialized task force to guide Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery after five years of stunted efforts following Hurricane Maria in 2017. In a letter to President Biden led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Puerto Rico Board Faces Test With Supreme Court Records Case

Board warns lawsuit threatens territory’s reorganization goals. Critics of board’s work have already called for shortened tenure. The US Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case over journalists’ demand for records from the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances will heighten transparency issues that irk the island’s residents, a review that could impair its operations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
HEALTH SERVICES
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

NBC News

