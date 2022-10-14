Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats ask Biden for a Puerto Rico recovery task force
A bicameral group of Democrats is calling on the Biden administration to set up a specialized task force to guide Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery after five years of stunted efforts following Hurricane Maria in 2017. In a letter to President Biden led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)...
bloomberglaw.com
Puerto Rico Board Faces Test With Supreme Court Records Case
Board warns lawsuit threatens territory’s reorganization goals. Critics of board’s work have already called for shortened tenure. The US Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case over journalists’ demand for records from the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances will heighten transparency issues that irk the island’s residents, a review that could impair its operations.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
When does daylight saving time end in 2022 and why do we still have it?
On the morning of Sunday Nov. 6, daylight saving time ― not savings ― will once again come to an end. Clocks will fall back one hour at 2 a.m., and we'll gain that hour of sleep. ...
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3