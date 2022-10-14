‘Been Awhile. But She’s Up for Full Sex?’: Texas Cop Resigns After Being Accused of a Soliciting 11-Year-Old Girl Online in Chats About ‘Incest’

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO