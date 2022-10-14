ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle Silver

I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.

Dogs often crap in the yard in front of the duplex where I live. No one cleans up after their dog even though this is the socially expected thing to do. One would think a dog owner would realize someone lives in this duplex — a family (two families, in fact) — and do the courtesy of cleaning up after their dog. But it appears that this is something that only happens in rich neighborhoods.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive

OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
LifestyleGarden: Now Is the Time for Change

When Covid-19 arrived in the spring of 2020, it instantly altered everything. The global pandemic had a massive and long-lasting impact on people’s lives worldwide; UK residents were asked to isolate themselves at home, offices were emptied, travel was disrupted, and face masks became the norm. Now in 2022,...
Multiple Dolphins Died This Year at the Mirage

Last year, Las Vegas resort The Mirage was in the news when it was sold to Hard Rock International. This year, it’s in the news for a very different reason — and an unsettling one to boot. As National Geographic reports, three of the resort’s dolphins have died since the beginning of the year. K2 was the latest to die, at the age of 11. He was predeceased by Maverick (19) and Bella (11).
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Québec City

Québec City has more than four centuries of history, with rich roots stretching back to 1608. It just barely comes up short of being the first permanent European settlement in North America, after Jamestown in 1607. But while Jamestown remains a historic site, Québec City has grown through the ages, becoming a thriving city of half-a-million residents.
The Bakery Making Kuih Popular in the East Village

On the south side of East 9th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Manhattan’s East Village sits Lady Wong Pastry & Kuih. A rather nondescript black awning with gold letters advertising “Coffee – Pastry – Kuih” hovers above a few steps down to a compact space, and it’s here that you’ll find the most extensive selection of Southeast Asian sweets in the Eastern United States.
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
