Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell has top seed, bye for GMC Tournament

The Greater Metro Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The higher-seeded teams will be at home in the first round. Game times are 6 p.m. The semifinals Tuesday and 6 p.m. championship Wednesday will be played at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. South Iredell (13-8) finished in a three-way tie for first place...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: WFAC volleyball tournament starts Monday

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The semifinals are Tuesday and the championship is Wednesday. All games will be played at the higher seed. North Iredell (24-0) is the No. 1 seed. The Raiders host No. 8 Statesville (2-18) in the opening round at 6 p.m. West...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Keyed by strong first half, Kannapolis shuts out South Iredell

TROUTMAN—On Friday night, Viking Valley welcomed back its most prestigious football team, the 2012 squad that, to date, lays claim to South Iredell’s only state championship on the gridiron. Many of the players from that team were in attendance, greeted during a halftime ceremony by loud cheers from the Viking faithful.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Statesville vs North Iredell

Scenes from Statesville's homecoming game against North Iredell on Friday night. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game and win 44-13.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: South Iredell vs A.L. Brown

Scenes from Friday night's game between South Iredell and visiting Kannapolis A.L. Brown. The Wonders won the Greater Metro Conference matchup 28-0.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville shows offensive punch in win over North Iredell

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Peet came off the bench in the second half to complete 5 of 8 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Statesville pulled away down the stretch for a 44-13 victory over North Iredell on homecoming night Friday. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points over the...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two People Arrested Following Fight At Olympic High School Football Game

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Olympic High School after a fight broke out at the game. It happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. According to police, approximately 15 people were involved in the melee. According to CMS, a juvenile was arrested, one was cited, and a 19-year-old was released.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8. AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville. Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville. Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte woman nabs $150K scratch-off from S Tryon St. 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday. Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville, Iredell add to Lake Norman’s finance honors

Two other Lake Norman-area government entities have earned “Excellence in Financial Reporting” recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. Huntersville and Iredell County are among the 81 government entities in North Carolina – and only 958 nationwide – that qualified for the award. Cornelius and Mooresville also were winners and annual reports by Davidson and Lincoln County are still under agency review.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 20

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
yourbigsky.com

2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

