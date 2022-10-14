Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell has top seed, bye for GMC Tournament
The Greater Metro Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The higher-seeded teams will be at home in the first round. Game times are 6 p.m. The semifinals Tuesday and 6 p.m. championship Wednesday will be played at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. South Iredell (13-8) finished in a three-way tie for first place...
ROUNDUP: WFAC volleyball tournament starts Monday
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The semifinals are Tuesday and the championship is Wednesday. All games will be played at the higher seed. North Iredell (24-0) is the No. 1 seed. The Raiders host No. 8 Statesville (2-18) in the opening round at 6 p.m. West...
Keyed by strong first half, Kannapolis shuts out South Iredell
TROUTMAN—On Friday night, Viking Valley welcomed back its most prestigious football team, the 2012 squad that, to date, lays claim to South Iredell’s only state championship on the gridiron. Many of the players from that team were in attendance, greeted during a halftime ceremony by loud cheers from the Viking faithful.
PHOTOS: Statesville vs North Iredell
Scenes from Statesville's homecoming game against North Iredell on Friday night. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game and win 44-13.
PHOTOS: South Iredell vs A.L. Brown
Scenes from Friday night's game between South Iredell and visiting Kannapolis A.L. Brown. The Wonders won the Greater Metro Conference matchup 28-0.
Statesville shows offensive punch in win over North Iredell
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Peet came off the bench in the second half to complete 5 of 8 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Statesville pulled away down the stretch for a 44-13 victory over North Iredell on homecoming night Friday. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points over the...
Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores
Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight At Olympic High School Football Game
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Olympic High School after a fight broke out at the game. It happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. According to police, approximately 15 people were involved in the melee. According to CMS, a juvenile was arrested, one was cited, and a 19-year-old was released.
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8. AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville. Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville. Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald...
Charlotte woman nabs $150K scratch-off from S Tryon St. 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday. Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville, Iredell add to Lake Norman’s finance honors
Two other Lake Norman-area government entities have earned “Excellence in Financial Reporting” recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. Huntersville and Iredell County are among the 81 government entities in North Carolina – and only 958 nationwide – that qualified for the award. Cornelius and Mooresville also were winners and annual reports by Davidson and Lincoln County are still under agency review.
Basketball player hosts walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people went on a walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University Saturday. The walk, hosted by the Omar Carter Foundation, took around 13 minutes to complete. Carter said that was how long he survived cardiac arrest. Carter said he was playing basketball at...
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 20
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Which of Charlotte’s private schools is scoring highest marks?
Providence Day School again earned the top spot in Niche.com’s annual ranking of the best private K-12 schools in the Charlotte area. It was one of 16 such schools here to land in the national ranking. This roundup of private schools concludes a four-part series by CBJ on Niche.com’s...
yourbigsky.com
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
Charlotte man plans to buy Cadillac after $200,000 scratch-off win
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man plans to treat himself to a new Cadillac after winning the first $200,000 off a new scratch-off game. Walkup bought a “The Price Is Right” ticket from Murphy USA on Ashley Road in west Charlotte this past Sunday. “I’ve always loved Cadillacs,”...
