Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.

Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.

With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

resist, delay, or obstruct

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

possession of stolen motor vehicle

assault on female

resist, delay or obstruct

fail to stop at red light

18 counts of pre-trial release violation

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $627,000 bond.

