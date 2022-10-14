ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in North Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.

Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.

High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord

With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • resist, delay, or obstruct
  • felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
  • possession of stolen motor vehicle
  • assault on female
  • resist, delay or obstruct
  • fail to stop at red light
  • 18 counts of pre-trial release violation

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $627,000 bond.

Comments / 14

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

Lock him up!! No parole!! No more soft on crime!!! We must protect law-abiding citizens — NOT the criminals!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

NickM
2d ago

Asheville is a democrat cesspool. Guaranteed this guy will be out in no time, by a democrat judge.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

