Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.
Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.
With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.
He was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- resist, delay, or obstruct
- felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- possession of stolen motor vehicle
- assault on female
- resist, delay or obstruct
- fail to stop at red light
- 18 counts of pre-trial release violation
