Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsNearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID-19 say they've also experienced the lingering, often debilitating aftereffects known as long COVID.That includes 28% of Ohioans, ranking us 31st among states, according to a recent CDC survey of 50,000 people.Why it matters: What causes long COVID still isn't well understood, but it can include a wide range of symptoms — such as fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath — months and sometimes years after infection.Up to 4 million Americans are estimated to be currently out of work because of it,...

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO