4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Washington state COVID-19 hospital stays drop by 50%
COVID-19 hospitalizations locally and statewide have fallen by about 50% since the peak of the most recent Omicron wave in July, public health data shows.Why it matters: Fewer hospitalizations mean fewer people are getting seriously ill from the virus. And, as cases go underreported amid a rise in home testing, hospitalization rates are a more reliable way to gauge the severity of the pandemic right now.The big picture: The drop in hospitalizations between July and early October comes as city and state COVID-19 emergency orders are nearing an end.Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that Washington's pandemic state of emergency...
Long COVID affecting thousands of Ohioans
Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsNearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID-19 say they've also experienced the lingering, often debilitating aftereffects known as long COVID.That includes 28% of Ohioans, ranking us 31st among states, according to a recent CDC survey of 50,000 people.Why it matters: What causes long COVID still isn't well understood, but it can include a wide range of symptoms — such as fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath — months and sometimes years after infection.Up to 4 million Americans are estimated to be currently out of work because of it,...
Mass. officials: COVID patients with behavioral health conditions saw longer hospital stays
A new state report shows hospitalized COVID-19 patients with behavioral health conditions were staying at the hospital on average a day longer, and readmitted more, than COVID-19 patients without those coexisting conditions. What's happening: The Center for Health Information and Analysis report covered the first wave of the pandemic (April-June 2020). Comorbid behavioral health conditions were also associated with longer stays for non-COVID patients and higher readmission levels.Why it matters: Health care leaders are looking for ways to reduce avoidable readmissions, but the industry has historically focused on medical and surgical conditions, not behavioral health conditions, as factors,...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week
Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
Gizmodo
Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds
New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
Up to one in 7,000 American teens suffered heart inflammation after their Covid vaccine, study suggests
Thousands of American teenagers may have suffered heart inflammation after getting a Covid jab, a study suggests. Researchers found up to one in 7,000 boys aged 12 to 15 years old developed myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The condition — which is mild for most but can cause a...
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
West Virginia Attorney General pushes back against Biden’s net zero highway rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was one of 20 attorneys general nationwide to file comments pushing back against a new Biden Administration rule requiring the U.S.'s highways to be reduced to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.
Authorities in southwest Washington ordered evacuations for thousands of homes as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew on Sunday. The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.
healio.com
COVID-19 patients at risk for neurological complications 1 year post-infection
Those who survive 30 days of SARS-CoV-2 infection have an increased risk for neurological disorders after 1 year compared with those who were not infected, according to a report in Nature Medicine. A summary of findings from Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, chief of research and development at Veterans Affairs St. Louis...
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
Children with concussions might benefit from short screen time spurts
About 6.8 percent of children experience concussion symptoms. Deposit PhotosA sense of connection and social support that comes with screen time can aid recovery.
KIDS・
Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning
Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
Abbott recalls Similac baby formula for possible spoilage
Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid baby products, including several under its Similac brand, for potential spoilage, the company said Friday. Why it matters: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
Washington Examiner
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Doctors seek a bigger voice in races as midterms approach
Doctors who've never been involved in politics before are mobilizing to influence the outcome of the midterms, joining battles over abortion and gun violence while confronting health misinformation and anti-science sentiment. Why it matters: The same public distrust and politicization of science that's fueling physician burnout is drawing some doctors...
