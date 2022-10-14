ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Axios

Washington state COVID-19 hospital stays drop by 50%

COVID-19 hospitalizations locally and statewide have fallen by about 50% since the peak of the most recent Omicron wave in July, public health data shows.Why it matters: Fewer hospitalizations mean fewer people are getting seriously ill from the virus. And, as cases go underreported amid a rise in home testing, hospitalization rates are a more reliable way to gauge the severity of the pandemic right now.The big picture: The drop in hospitalizations between July and early October comes as city and state COVID-19 emergency orders are nearing an end.Gov. Jay Inslee announced last month that Washington's pandemic state of emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Columbus

Long COVID affecting thousands of Ohioans

Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsNearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID-19 say they've also experienced the lingering, often debilitating aftereffects known as long COVID.That includes 28% of Ohioans, ranking us 31st among states, according to a recent CDC survey of 50,000 people.Why it matters: What causes long COVID still isn't well understood, but it can include a wide range of symptoms — such as fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath — months and sometimes years after infection.Up to 4 million Americans are estimated to be currently out of work because of it,...
OHIO STATE
Axios Boston

Mass. officials: COVID patients with behavioral health conditions saw longer hospital stays

A new state report shows hospitalized COVID-19 patients with behavioral health conditions were staying at the hospital on average a day longer, and readmitted more, than COVID-19 patients without those coexisting conditions. What's happening: The Center for Health Information and Analysis report covered the first wave of the pandemic (April-June 2020). Comorbid behavioral health conditions were also associated with longer stays for non-COVID patients and higher readmission levels.Why it matters: Health care leaders are looking for ways to reduce avoidable readmissions, but the industry has historically focused on medical and surgical conditions, not behavioral health conditions, as factors,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
POLITICS
Gizmodo

Diabetes Drug Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New research this week is the latest to suggest that some drugs meant to treat type 2 diabetes might also help prevent dementia in high-risk groups. The study found that older people who used a relatively older class of antidiabetic medication were less likely to develop dementia than those who used other common antidiabetic drugs. The findings might warrant new clinical trials to confirm the untapped potential of these drugs, the authors say.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Axios

Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.

Authorities in southwest Washington ordered evacuations for thousands of homes as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew on Sunday. The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning

Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Abbott recalls Similac baby formula for possible spoilage

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid baby products, including several under its Similac brand, for potential spoilage, the company said Friday. Why it matters: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Axios

Doctors seek a bigger voice in races as midterms approach

Doctors who've never been involved in politics before are mobilizing to influence the outcome of the midterms, joining battles over abortion and gun violence while confronting health misinformation and anti-science sentiment. Why it matters: The same public distrust and politicization of science that's fueling physician burnout is drawing some doctors...
ELECTIONS
